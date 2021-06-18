Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Short Interest Update

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 13th total of 3,340,000 shares. Currently, 24.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Retractable Technologies stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.57. 11,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 88.98%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $50,100.00. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 26,215.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

