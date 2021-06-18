REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $9.20 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on REVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.08 million, a PE ratio of 168.89 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48. REV Group has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.85.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,917.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 47,742 shares of company stock worth $792,617. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 150,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of REV Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 46,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 457,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

