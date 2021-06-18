Reviewing GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) and Its Competitors

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ: GCMG) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare GCM Grosvenor to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCM Grosvenor’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million $4.05 million 20.76 GCM Grosvenor Competitors $2.42 billion $240.82 million 18.65

GCM Grosvenor’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor. GCM Grosvenor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. GCM Grosvenor pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 43.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A -235.25% 15.37% GCM Grosvenor Competitors 33.95% 33.01% 12.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GCM Grosvenor and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 2 0 3.00 GCM Grosvenor Competitors 641 2928 3092 115 2.40

GCM Grosvenor currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.49%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential downside of 1.67%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

GCM Grosvenor competitors beat GCM Grosvenor on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in Washington, District Of Columbia; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Hong Kong, Hong Kong; Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Seoul, South Korea; Tokyo, Japan and Toronto, Canada.

