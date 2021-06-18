Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Revolve Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.87. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.65.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $3,311,289.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,272.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,032,672 shares of company stock worth $53,501,993 in the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

