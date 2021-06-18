RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.02. The stock had a trading volume of 418,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,548,162. The company has a market capitalization of $576.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

