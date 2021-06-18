RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 22 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.1% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG traded down $17.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,509.90. The company had a trading volume of 54,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,381. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,374.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,543.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.