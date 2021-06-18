Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPYU. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 308.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 57.5% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

BPYU stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $709.02 million, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.35. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.26.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.