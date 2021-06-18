Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of International Seaways worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

INSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE:INSW opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.29.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

