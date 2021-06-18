Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after purchasing an additional 59,158 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after buying an additional 69,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington acquired 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12. Mercantile Bank Co. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $502.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.