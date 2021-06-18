Rhumbline Advisers Has $801,000 Stock Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Affimed were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Affimed by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,088,000 after acquiring an additional 292,153 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 101,372 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affimed alerts:

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $792.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter. Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.