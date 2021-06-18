Rhumbline Advisers Has $844,000 Position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,602,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 53,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $540.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

