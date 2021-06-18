Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a market cap of $916.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.56.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

