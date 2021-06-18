Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,950 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MannKind were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MannKind by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.92. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNKD. SVB Leerink raised their target price on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.