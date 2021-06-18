Rhumbline Advisers Sells 860 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.00. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

