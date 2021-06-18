Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) CEO Sells $1,563,500.00 in Stock

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) CEO Jason Les sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $1,563,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Riot Blockchain stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.00 and a beta of 4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Riot Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Riot Blockchain by 17.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,920,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

