Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $239.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $230.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $215.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. Snap-on has a one year low of $128.10 and a one year high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $781,082.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,632 shares of company stock worth $16,943,066. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

