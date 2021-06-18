Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 189 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

CFR opened at $109.70 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.49.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

