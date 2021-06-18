Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 210.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB opened at $150.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,054,253 shares of company stock worth $293,421,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

