Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 11,782.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in GoodRx by 705.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $37.89 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion and a PE ratio of -39.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. GoodRx’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bansi Nagji sold 54,002 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,171,420.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,185.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and have sold 2,110,751 shares worth $77,263,431. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.