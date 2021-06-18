Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $326,000 Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,641,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

