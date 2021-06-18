Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 141.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMND. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.43. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

