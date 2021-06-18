Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 19,475 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,475 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $92,000.

BDJ stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

