Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in May

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the May 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ RMCF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.74. 22,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,963. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $35.12 million, a P/E ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 43.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

