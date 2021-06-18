Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 4.4%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $370.75 and last traded at $367.63. Approximately 287,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,263,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $352.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,081 shares of company stock valued at $85,974,068. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

