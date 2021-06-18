Roots (TSE:ROOT) PT Raised to C$5.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Roots to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roots currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.94.

ROOT opened at C$3.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.42. Roots has a 52-week low of C$1.02 and a 52-week high of C$3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

