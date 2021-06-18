Roy A. Gardner Purchases 30,000 Shares of Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES) Stock

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES) insider Roy A. Gardner purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £27,600 ($36,059.58).

Shares of PRES opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Pressure Technologies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 50.10 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Pressure Technologies in a research report on Tuesday.

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high-integrity and safety-critical components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

