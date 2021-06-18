Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.07.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $86.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.27.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,082,000 after buying an additional 2,307,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after buying an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after buying an additional 5,043,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,978,000 after buying an additional 531,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after buying an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

