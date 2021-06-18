Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Update

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 13th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,161,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,588,000 after purchasing an additional 91,862 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,196,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,444,000 after purchasing an additional 429,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,204,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 734,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 159,924 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 112,101 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RVT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,167. Royce Value Trust has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

