Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Gap Down to $44.30

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.30, but opened at $42.42. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $42.42, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.77.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

