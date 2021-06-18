Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 268.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,266 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,378,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,477,000 after buying an additional 311,894 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,597,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after buying an additional 601,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

