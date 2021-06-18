Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 40,644 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 126.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,644 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of WRB opened at $74.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.