Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,353 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 44.7% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.48.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

