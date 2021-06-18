Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.91 Million Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNR opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.61. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $70.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Pentair’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

