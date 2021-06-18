Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,625 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 606.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,083 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $637,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $329,592.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,884.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,867 shares of company stock worth $1,854,555. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $57.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

