Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,942 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.13. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

