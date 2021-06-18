Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,424 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,424 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Herc worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $10,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRI opened at $105.91 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.76.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

