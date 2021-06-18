RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Short Interest Update

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 343,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RYB Education stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 12,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.01. RYB Education has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RYB Education will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RYB Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RYB Education in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RYB Education in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RYB Education by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RYB Education by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

