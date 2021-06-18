Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Up 35.6% in May

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
RYKKY opened at $19.05 on Friday. Ryohin Keikaku has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47.
About Ryohin Keikaku
