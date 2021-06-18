Safe Haven (SHA) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $10.92 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.64 or 0.00929897 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.