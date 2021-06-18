Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $999,900.88 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 12,793 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.16 per share, with a total value of $999,900.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,200,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,254,822.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,066 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.53 per share, with a total value of $999,940.98.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,519 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.97 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,698 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $999,954.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Istar Inc. acquired 14,087 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $999,895.26.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 14,071 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $999,885.26.

On Friday, May 28th, Istar Inc. purchased 14,253 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $999,990.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,997 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 14,082 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $999,962.82.

SAFE stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87 and a beta of -0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.