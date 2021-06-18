Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $101.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.44) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after buying an additional 811,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,045,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after buying an additional 400,798 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,190,000 after buying an additional 359,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $24,977,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

