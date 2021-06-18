Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 43,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 569,830 shares.The stock last traded at $56.20 and had previously closed at $58.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.