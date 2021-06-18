salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,089 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $244.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total value of $4,893,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,670 shares of company stock valued at $51,713,672. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

