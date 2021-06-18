SALT Achieves Market Cap of $16.82 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. SALT has a total market cap of $16.82 million and $14,431.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00059075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00024710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.51 or 0.00730707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00082808 BTC.

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

