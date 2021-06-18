Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Down 15.7% in May

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the May 13th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sampo Oyj stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

SAXPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

