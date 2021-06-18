Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post sales of $138.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.40 million and the lowest is $133.94 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $124.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $534.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $533.60 million to $534.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $500.43 million, with estimates ranging from $495.46 million to $505.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $17,360,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $20,477,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,076.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 302,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,604,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,827,000 after acquiring an additional 280,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,292,000 after acquiring an additional 225,566 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SASR traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.61. 381,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,723. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

