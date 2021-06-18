Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.19). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of SGMO traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $11.20. 118,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,432. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 848,429 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

