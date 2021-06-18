Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Sold by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp reduced its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,328,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 256,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,644,000 after acquiring an additional 221,599 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,407,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,182,000 after acquiring an additional 362,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after buying an additional 1,071,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after buying an additional 62,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SGMO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. 24,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,432. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SGMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

