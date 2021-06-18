SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €132.93 ($156.39).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €119.36 ($140.42) on Wednesday. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.79 billion and a PE ratio of 26.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €115.46.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

