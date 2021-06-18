Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $15.96

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.96, but opened at $14.55. Sasol shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 7,289 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $977,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 82,262 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 87.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

