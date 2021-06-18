Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $15.96

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.96, but opened at $14.55. Sasol shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 7,289 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.82.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.